The 14-year-old boy allegedly raped the victim after luring her with chocolates on April 16, an official said

A case was registered by the Bhiwandi police which is further investigating the matter. Representational Pic/File

A teenage boy has been booked by the police for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Bhiwandi area of Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The 14-year-old boy also allegedly had unnatural sex with the victim after luring her with chocolates on April 16, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.

"A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boy has not been detained so far," the official said, according to the PTI.

He said that further investigations in the matter were underway.

Pune bus rape case: Cops file 893-page chargesheet

Meanwhile, the Pune Police in Maharashtra has filed an 893-page chargesheet in connection with the Pune bus rape case of February this year, the police officials said.

The incident had took place inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at the Swargate bus depot in Pune in the early hours of February 25, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus at the sprawling depot allegedly by a history-sheeter who was identified as Dattatray Gade, as per the police.

"In order to make our case watertight, we have included physical, biological, technical, circumstantial and scientific evidence in the chargesheet. We obtained these through the help of experts in the medical, cyber, sound and forensic fields," the official said, as per the PTI.

The 893-page chargesheet filed in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) contains the statements of 82 witnesses, the official added.

As per the police, the victim was waiting for a bus to go to Satara when the accused approached her posing as a conductor of a bus.

On the pretext of offering help, he took her to a waiting bus that was unlit, bolted the doors and raped her inside.

Gade, who faces half a dozen criminal cases, was nabbed from an agriculture field near his native Gunat village under Shirur tehsil here with the help of drones and sniffer dogs.

(with PTI inputs)