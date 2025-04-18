Discussions focused on deepening collaboration in areas such as smart city development, infrastructure modernisation, mobility solutions, and foreign direct investment, with the aim of making the MMR innovation-driven and future-ready

In a significant step towards transforming the city into a globally benchmarked smart metropolis, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has reinforced its partnership with the Republic of Korea through a high-level delegation visit aimed at taking ahead the Mumbai 3.0 vision.

The delegation, comprising government officials, business leaders, urban planners, and academic experts, met with MMRDA leadership on the sidelines of the India Global Forum 2025 at the Jio World Centre. The strategic dialogue was led by MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

The Korean delegation included Sang-ho Lee, Director of the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ); Byeong-il Woo, Director of KOTRA Mumbai; James Jung-Beck Kim, Policy Special Advisor at IFEZ; Dr Young-sup Joo, Distinguished Professor at Seoul National University and former Minister of SMEs and Startups, Republic of Korea; Jaewon Peter Chun, Chairman and President of the World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF); and Grant Guk-hwan Cho, Vice Chairman of Kanavi Mobility and former Executive Director at Samsung Electronics.

The visit builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between MMRDA and WSCF at the World Economic Forum in Davos, under which Mumbai was inducted into the prestigious Global Twin Cities Platform.

Key areas of cooperation

- Replication of global best practices from IFEZ’s transformation of Incheon into a $100 billion tech-enabled economy

- Attracting foreign direct investment through IFEZ and KOTRA’s global networks

- Adopting Korean expertise in artificial intelligence (AI)-based urban management, green mobility, fintech innovation, and smart housing

- Plans for an urban innovation exchange programme under WSCF’s Twin Cities framework were also outlined, including joint pilot projects, capacity-building initiatives, and sustainability benchmarking

The delegation and MMRDA also held discussions on the upcoming mega-projects under Mumbai 3.0, including smart transit-oriented development zones, mixed-use townships, and technology parks. Specific focus areas identified for investment included industrial clusters, logistics parks, data centres, fintech incubation hubs, and affordable housing.

“Mumbai is poised for its next transformation as a global urban hub — Mumbai 3.0. The collaboration with IFEZ, KOTRA, and WSCF offers us access to world-class expertise in smart governance, high-tech infrastructure, and global investment ecosystems. This partnership will help catalyse inclusive growth, create high-value jobs, and elevate the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s competitiveness on the global stage,” said Dr Mukherjee.