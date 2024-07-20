Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai rains Tulsi lake overflows water stock now at 40 per cent

Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent

Updated on: 21 July,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“Though the lake levels have improved and water stock is in comparatively good condition, it is still not enough to withdraw water cuts,” confirmed a senior official from the BMC

Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent

Tulsi lake is the smallest of the seven that supply water to the city

Listen to this article
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
x
00:00

Amid ongoing water cuts, Mumbaikars can draw some hope from the news that Tulsi lake finally started overflowing around 8.30 am on Saturday. Last year, too, it had started overflowing on the same date. However, lakes outside city limits are yet to receive heavy rain. The combined stock of all lakes reached 40 per cent, but this is still not sufficient to withdraw water cuts. 


“Though the lake levels have improved and water stock is in comparatively good condition, it is still not enough to withdraw water cuts,” confirmed a senior official from the BMC.


Tulsi lake registered very heavy rainfall—151mm in 24 hours, as of 6 am on Saturday. It is the smallest of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, and contributes less than 0.5 per cent of the daily supply. It is also generally the first to overflow. 


Meanwhile, the combined water stock of all lakes reached 5.93 lakh million litres, which is 41 per cent of the overall stock. Last year, around this time, the stock was around 40 per cent, while in 2022, the stock had reached 89 per cent by July 20.  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai water levels

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK