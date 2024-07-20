“Though the lake levels have improved and water stock is in comparatively good condition, it is still not enough to withdraw water cuts,” confirmed a senior official from the BMC

Tulsi lake is the smallest of the seven that supply water to the city

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent x 00:00

Amid ongoing water cuts, Mumbaikars can draw some hope from the news that Tulsi lake finally started overflowing around 8.30 am on Saturday. Last year, too, it had started overflowing on the same date. However, lakes outside city limits are yet to receive heavy rain. The combined stock of all lakes reached 40 per cent, but this is still not sufficient to withdraw water cuts.

“Though the lake levels have improved and water stock is in comparatively good condition, it is still not enough to withdraw water cuts,” confirmed a senior official from the BMC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tulsi lake registered very heavy rainfall—151mm in 24 hours, as of 6 am on Saturday. It is the smallest of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, and contributes less than 0.5 per cent of the daily supply. It is also generally the first to overflow.

Meanwhile, the combined water stock of all lakes reached 5.93 lakh million litres, which is 41 per cent of the overall stock. Last year, around this time, the stock was around 40 per cent, while in 2022, the stock had reached 89 per cent by July 20.