Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood

Updated on: 21 July,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The weather department’s warning comes amid reports of high tide exceeding the four-metre mark

Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood

File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Even as heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday for the second consecutive day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised an alert over imminent spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to lash Mumbai and the adjoining Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming days. 


Though the intensity of alert issued by IMD is yellow, the weather department’s warning comes amid reports of high tide exceeding the four-metre mark, a phenomenon that could cause potential flooding issues in low-lying areas of the city. Private weather observers have echoed these concerns.


“Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to experience intense rainfall over the next few days,” stated an IMD official, urging residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.


Meanwhile, on Saturday BMC’s automated weather stations recorded more than 80mm rainfall, with some observatories recording more than 100mm. IMD’s Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories had recorded 111mm and 79mm of rainfall till Saturday morning.

Many parts of the city were waterlogged on Saturday morning. Andheri and Malad Sainath subway were closed to traffic for a few hours. Dahisar, Mankhurd, Poisar, Khar subways were waterlogged too, but traffic was unaffected. Low-lying areas in Chembur, Kurla and Aarey Colony were waterlogged and BEST bus routes had to be diverted. However, local train services remained on track in the city. 

Wet spell co-incides with dangerously high tides

