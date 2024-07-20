Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Mumbai suburbs, disrupts road transport

While the rail traffic remained unaffected, road transport was affected. Malad subway was closed to traffic due to waterlogging

Pic/Syyed Sameer Abedi

On Saturday morning, within an hour between 6 am and 7 am, Mumbai and the suburban area recorded very heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data stated that areas like Dindoshi, Goregaon and Mulund received over 40 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am on July 20 which resulted in flooding in low-lying regions.

While the rail traffic remained unaffected, road transport was affected. Malad subway was closed to traffic due to waterlogging and the BEST bus route passing through the subway was diverted.

Earlier in the morning, the Mumbai Traffic Police had announced the temporary closure of the Andheri subway due to waterlogging and informed the route had been diverted through SV road.

Several parts of the city have been receiving rainfall across all parts of the city; per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data, the island city received an average rainfall of 66 mm from 8 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday while Western suburbs received 57 mm of rainfall and the Eastern suburbs received 53 mm rainfall during the period.



Rainfall from 06:00 am to 07:00 am (in mm)

City

Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School:14mm

F/N Ward office:13 mm

Adarsh Nagar School Worli & Rawali Camp: 12 mm

Eastern Suburbs

Veena Nagar Mun School, Mulund: 51mm

LBS Marg Mun School Mulund Check Naka: 41mm

Ramabai Mun School Ghatkopar: 32mm

Tembhipada Mun School, Bhandup: 31 mm

Mulund Ward office: 27 mm

Western Suburbs

Dindoshi Mun School: 48mm

Dindoshi Fire station: 47 mm

Banana Leaf Juhu Dispensary: 46

Chincholi Fire stn: 45

Versova WWTL & Lagoons: 45

Malad Depot & P/E ward: 43

Goregaon: 39

HBT Mun School: 38

Magathane Depot, Varsova Pumping Stn & HBT hosp: 37

Malapa Dongari Mun School:36, Pratiksha Nagar Mun School Oshiwara & P/N Ward office: 35

Kandivali Fire stn & MHB Mun School Malad: 34,

K/W & K/E ward Office & Malvani Fire stn: 33

Arey Colony Mun School: 31