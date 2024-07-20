No casualties were recorded in all of the incidents expect one incident where a woman was killed at a building collapse on Saturday

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC records 11 rain-related complaints amid heavy rains on Saturday x 00:00

No casualties were recorded in all of the incidents expect one incident where a woman was killed at a building collapse on Saturday

Amid heavy rains and an orange alert on Saturday, the BMC received 36 rain-related complaints from across the city, said an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an official release, the civic body received 15 complaints of short-circuit in Mumbai. Six of these incidents were reported from the MMR region while eight were from Western Suburbs and five from Eastern Suburbs. No casualties were reported in the incident.

19 tree falling incidents were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. Six of these incidents were reported from the MMR region while five were from Western Suburbs and eight from Eastern Suburbs. No persons were injured in the incidents, the BMC said.

Two incidents of partial building collapse happened in the city, said BMC. The balcony of the Rubinissa Manzil building near Grant Road Railway Station partially collapsed earlier today. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported the incident at 11.00 am amid heavy rains in the city and surrounding areas.

According to Dr Rashmee of Bhatia Hospital, four people were hurt. Unfortunately, one woman who was identified as Veera Wadia, aged 80 years old, has been confirmed deceased, while the remaining three are being treated, the officials further added.

In their latest update, the BMC stated that 13 persons including six women and one child were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by 12.50 pm. Three persons - Atul Shaha (55), Nikesh Shaha (26) and Vijay Anand (25) have been admitted to Bhatia Hospital while Siddhesh Palija (30) has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and is currently in the ICU. The latest update issued stated that Nikesh Shaha and Vijay Anand have been treated and discharged while Atul Shaha is currently in the ICU under observation

As per information recorded at 6pm on Tuesday, the traffic movement was uninterrupted throughout the city.

The Colaba observatory recorded 114.7 of rainfall in the last 24 hours with maximum temperature being 27.5 degree celsius while the minimum dropping to 24.7 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, during the same duration, the Santacruz observatory recorded 92.9mm of rainfall with maximum temperature reaching upto 27.4 degree celsius and minimum being at 24.6 degree celsius.

A hightide of 4.44mm was observed at 12.10pm on Saturday and another one of 3.66m is expected to occur at 11.18pm.

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supplies water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 8:30 am today. This is a replay of last year's occurrence, when the lake began overflowing on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, said the civic agency in a communique.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the next three days forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places while an orange alert was issued for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Thane district of Maharashtra is very likely to receive heavy rainfall in a few places for the next 3 days while Palghar has also been issued a yellow alert.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the coastal district of Raigad in Maharashtra for the next 3 days warning of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

An orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district of the state. Meanwhile, Sindhudurg has been issued a yellow alert for Sunday, predicting heavy rainfall at some places.

Districts like Nasik, Sholapur, Sangli and Nandurbar have been issued a green alert predicting light to moderate rain.