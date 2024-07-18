Lake levels in Mumbai reservoirs at 39.23 per cent, says BMC

Mumbai gets water from seven reservoirs Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

Representative Image

The collective lake levels in Mumbai of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 39.23 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Friday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 5,67,779 million litres of water or 39.23 per cent. During the same time in 2023, the lake levels were at 36 per cent while in 2022 it was near 86 per cent.

Mumbai gets water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 74.01 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 57.66 per cent of the water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 36.14 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 8.43 per cent, Bhatsa 38.01 per cent, Vehar 59.77 per cent and Tulsi 89.30 per cent of portable water level is available.

Meanwhile, the lake level of Upper Vaitarna has risen to 8.75 per cent within a fortnight. The reservoir's portable water stock had hit zero until last week.

Public transport services were slowed down by the persistent rain combined with sporadic periods of intense rain that caused waterlogging on several roads and railway tracks. Commuters said that the suburban trains, which are regarded as Mumbai's lifeline, are operating at least 15 to 20 minutes late, reported PTI.

According to the report, a railway official said high tide and heavy rains have caused water to collect on the tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line. Since water doesn't flow into the sea at high tide and strong storms, low-lying areas may experience floods, the report added. He stated that there has been a slight slowdown in train movement.

A train engine malfunction caused a delay in services on the Central Railway's Main line, according to officials. Suburban services operated by Western Railway were said to be "running."

Mumbai's island city had an average of 78 mm of rain in the twenty-four hours that ended at eight in the morning. According to a municipal source, the rainfall amounts for eastern and western Mumbai were 57 mm and 67 mm, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre has forecast moderate to heavy precipitation for the city.