Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate to heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius

Pic/Shadab Khan

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in some parts the city.

However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no report of waterlogging.

The Western Railway and Central Railway said local trains were running normally. But some commuters claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 10-15 minutes.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said no bus route was diverted anywhere in the city and suburbs due to the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, effective until July 19. Additionally, the weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.

A high tide of about 3.78 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.03 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.23 metres is expected at 9.35 pm. The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.39 metres is expected at 3.59 pm today.

The island city recorded 83 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 45 mm and western Mumbai 39 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

After light rainfall over the last two-three days, the intensity picked up since Wednesday evening, with more showers in the island city compared to suburbs.

In Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at most places over the Konkan-Goa division and thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and at a few places over North Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday, predicted IMD.

The North Konkan division is set to receive widespread rainfall, IMD predicted.