Pawan Kalyan headed to Singapore in the wake of his younger son Mark Shankar sustaining injuries in the fire accident

Pawan Kalyan

Listen to this article Jr NTR wishes speedy recovery for Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar x 00:00

Wishing Andhra Pradesh Deputy chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s young son Mark Shankar a speedy recovery, one of Telugu film industry’s top stars Jr NTR has asked the “little warrior” to “stay strong”.



ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that Anand Shankar, the young son of actor Pawan Kalyan, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital after suffering injuries in a fire that broke out in his school in Singapore on Tuesday.

Taking to his X timeline to wish the young boy a speedy recovery, Jr NTR wrote,”Saddened to hear about Mark Shankar being caught in a fire mishap in Singapore. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong,little warrior! Strength and prayers to Shri @PawanKalyan garu and family.”

Several actors and politicians across parties had expressed concern at the fire accident and had wished Mark Shankar a speedy recovery.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu too had expressed concern at the mishap. He had said, “It is concerning that Mark Shankar, the younger son of the Deputy Chief Minister @PawanKalyan, who is studying there, was injured in a fire incident at a school in Singapore. I pray to God for Shankar, who is undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital, to recover quickly.”

Earlier, actress Gautami Tadimalla too had wished the youngster a speedy recovery.

Gautami, in her tweet, had said, “I am shocked and deeply pained at the news of shri @PawanKalyan garu’s little son being injured in a fire. My prayers are with his family to give them strength at this time and a speedy recovery for the little one. My heart goes out to the little child who has lost her life and the many others who have been injured.May God be with them all.”

Pawan Kalyan headed to Singapore in the wake of his younger son Mark Shankar sustaining injuries in the fire accident.

Reports claimed that the eight year old, who is studying in a school in Singapore, sustained injuries in the fire accident and also experienced breathing issues due to smoke inhalation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever