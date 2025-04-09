District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge NK Karande at Bhiwandi court convicted the 30-year-old accused, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him

The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all charges against the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi town, beyond reasonable doubts. Representational Pic/File

A Thane district court in Maharashtra has convicted a man and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, in his order on Tuesday, District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge NK Karande at Bhiwandi court convicted the 30-year-old accused, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

In the order, the judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all charges against the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi town, beyond reasonable doubts.

During hearing, Special Public Prosecutors Vijay Munde and Kadambini Khandagale told the court the accused barged into the home the 14-year-old girl on August 22, 2019, when she was alone, and raped her at knife point and fled, as per the PTI.

This was the second sexual assault on the girl by the accused with the first one taking place eight days ago, they told the court, quoting the complaint filed by the victim.

Advocates Munde and Khandagale told the media that five witnesses, including the victim, her mother and grandmother, were examined by the court in the case to prove charges against the accused, the news agency reported.

After the end of the trial, the court pronounced the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Five men get 20 years in jail for gangrape of mentally unwell 16-year-old girl in Mumbai

In an another case, last month, five persons were sentenced on Friday to 20 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old mentally unwell girl in Mumbai, according to the PTI.

Special Judge MH Pathan convicted the five accused for gangrape under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The reasoned order has not been made available as yet.

The girl had gone missing on October 21, 2016 after which a probe began following the registration of a missing person case, the prosecution said, as per the PTI.

After being traced four days later, the girl told police she was raped by the accused multiple times.

The girl got pregnant and had to undergo an abortion, the prosecution said.

The victim was first sexually assaulted by one of the accused, a rickshaw driver who was known to her. Later, the accused kidnapped the victim and raped her repeatedly between October 21, 2016 to October 25, 2106 near Marve Beach, as per the prosecution, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)