Maharashtra weather update: Significant rainfall across state; Most places at red of yellow alert

Maharashtra's weather for Wednesday and next five days

Powarwadi in Ratnagiri recorded 32.5mm of rain from 8.30am to 5.30 on Wednesday, the day's rainfall in the state. The minimum was recorded at Mumbai's Santacruz observatory at 0.5mm. As per an official statement, Maharashtra received significant rainfall with Vidarbha region being an exception.

Vidarbha's Gondia recorded maximum temperature in the state at 33 degree celsius while the minimum was recorded at Mahabaleshar at 17.9 degree celsius.

The Colaba observatory recorded 2.5mm of rainfall on Wednesday with maximum temperature being 30.0 degree celsius while the minimum dropping to 25.1 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degree celsius and minimum at 25.4 degree celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai, in its Maharashtra weather update, has issued a yellow alert in the areas of Mumbai for the next two days (July and 19) and following that a green alert till July 21.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for the districts of Thane and Palghar for tomorrow with prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Weather conditions are likely to mellow in the days following the red alert, said the RMC.

However, the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will be on red alert for the next five days.

A red alert has been issued for tomorrow in other districts like Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 37 per cent

The water stock in Mumbai lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 37 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 5,46,674 million litres of water or 37 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 73.12 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 57.77 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 34.41 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 7.06 per cent, Bhatsa 36.41 per cent, Vehar 54.46 per cent and Tulsi 84.64 per cent of useful water level is available.