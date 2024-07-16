Water levels of 7 reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai climb to 36.86 pc

The current water level in the seven reservoirs is 5,33,524 million litres or 36.86 pc as of Tuesday;. In 2023, the water level was 32.52 pc & in 2022 it was 78.63 pc.

Last week, Mumbai and nearby areas experienced tremendous downpours, with rainfall averages reaching triple digits, resulting in a huge increase in the water stock of Mumbai's seven reservoirs. The average level of the city's seven reservoirs is now 36.86 per cent, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As of Tuesday, the overall water level in the seven reservoirs was 5,33,524 million litres or 36.86 per cent. In the same period, in 2023, the water level was 32.52 per cent, whereas, in 2022, it was 78.63 per cent.

Mumbai receives water from reservoirs located in Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

Tansa has 72.54 per cent water level, Modak Sagar has 57.42 per cent, Middle Vaitarna has 33.52 per cent, Bhatsa has 35.26 per cent, Vehar has 56.05 per cent, and Tulsi has 83.01 per cent.

According to BMC data, the water level in Upper Vaitarna, which had used all its storage, is 6.37 per cent.

Reportedly, six of the seven lakes in the city's catchment area received more than 100 mm of rain in a single day, giving the city enough water to last 20 days.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/6WcpCgS9Hi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2024

On Monday, parts of Mumbai and the surrounding area experienced sporadic, moderate rainfall. Significant to extremely severe rainfall that fell on the city and MMR last week caused traffic in the city to get off course and interfered with train and aviation services. But Tuesday morning, the city woke up to cloudy skies following Monday's intense precipitation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its surroundings over the course of the next day in its Mumbai weather update.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas," the IMD stated in its Mumbai weather update. The weather agency gave an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts while it issued a red alert for Raigad district.

The Santacruz observatory reported a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, according to statistics from the Met department. In the two observatories, rainfall was recorded at 22 mm and 49 mm, respectively.