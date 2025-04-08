Actor Dhairya Karwa secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The actor is yet to officially share the news with his followers

Actor Dhairya Karwa has quietly tied the knot. He is best known for his roles in the Bollywood film Gehraiyaan and the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah. Dhairya played Deepika Padukone's boyfriend in Gehraiyaan. The actor reportedly had a quiet and intimate wedding ceremony with just his near and dear ones. The ceremony took place in Jaipur.

A picture of the actor from the wedding ceremony is now doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the actor can be seen in a traditional white sherwani for his big day and completed the look with a red pagdi featuring white polka dots. Meanwhile, his bride looked stunning in a red lehenga, paired with subtle makeup and gold jewellery.

Dhairya has not shared any official pictures from the wedding ceremony, and it is unclear exactly when the event took place. Details about his wife are also not known yet.

The 34-year-old actor made his film debut in 2019 with the National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The same year, he made his web debut in Made in Heaven, portraying the character Samar Ranawat.

He also played the role of cricketer Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan’s film ’83, which was based on the Indian cricket team’s historic 1983 World Cup win. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Dhairya went on to play an aspiring writer in Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday.

Most recently, he appeared as a cop in the time-travel thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah, alongside Raghav Juyal, who also played a cop. He was also seen in the film Apurva, co-starring Tara Sutaria.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had spoken about what he expects from his career. “I am striving to now play a lead. It is the kind of responsibility that I am looking for in my career. Ensembles helped me gain confidence to shoulder films in future. It is credit to those films, they have been my learning ground and acting school and I am prepared now. I have experience and I know I am good. I just have to keep building on this," he said.

Before becoming an actor, Karwa worked as a model and a data analyst. He also has a keen interest in basketball and represented the state of Uttarakhand during his college days.