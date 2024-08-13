Dhairya, who turns leading man with Gyaarah Gyaarah, recounts passing up big-banner projects in order to choose meaty roles

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Dhairya Karwa: ‘Said plenty of nos after Gehraiyaan’ x 00:00

In Dhairya Karwa’s words, he always wanted to be “a solid main lead”. His dream has been realised with the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor-backed thriller, Gyaarah Gyaarah. “The sheer responsibility that I had to shoulder in the show is something I have been yearning for. When you get that, you feel a sense of achievement. At the same time, you know you can’t put a foot wrong,” says the actor, who plays a cop in the ZEE5 offering alongside Kritika Kamra and Raghav Juyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been quite a journey to becoming the leading man. Karwa, who debuted with a supporting role in Vicky Kaushal-led Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), followed by 83 (2021) and Gehraiyaan (2022), says he had to turn down a lot of offers that did not take him closer to his goal. “I said plenty of nos after Gehraiyaan. After saying no a couple of times, you start questioning yourself. But you have to stick to your guns. I believed in myself, and hence, I got this project. My ultimate goal is to be a credible actor.”

Turning down lucrative projects is difficult, more so in the beginning of one’s career. But Karwa knows one thing for certain—brave decisions are the way to achieve big goals. “There is a distance between where I am and where I want to be. So, [I] have to make these brave decisions where the project may not be as big as what I’ve done earlier, but I have more responsibility. You have to deliver to see growth in your career.”