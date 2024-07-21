Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa in the lead

ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, announced the launch date of its original series, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’. However, the twist in the tale is that the date announced is 9th August 1990. This has left the fans curious as to how are they to go back in time to watch Gyaarah Gyaarah and what is the mystery behind 9th August 1990?

Co-produced by the multihyphenate Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharmatic Entertainment, and Oscar-winning filmmaker duo Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah is directed by Umesh Bist. This gripping police drama stars the talented ensemble of Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa and tells the riveting tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present. This historic partnership between ZEE5, Dharmatic Entertainment, and Sikhya Entertainment brings unparalleled expertise to the forefront and promises to deliver an edge-of-your-seat thriller that bridges time and justice.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 said, “At ZEE5, we're committed to bringing cutting-edge content to our audience that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. We’re excited to partner with Guneet’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, both of whom have a rich legacy of crafting stories that have entertained millions. This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to partnering with the best of the creative ecosystem to bolster ZEE5’s already diverse content library. We’re convinced 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' will usher in a new paradigm of digital entertainment, not just for India but globally as well. It will offer an exceptional mix of sci-fi, mystery, and drama that we believe will draw viewers from around the globe. We're excited to premiere 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' and we’re confident it will set a new benchmark for original content in the digital streaming space."

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “In Umesh Bist’s investigative drama, Gyaarah Gyaarah, set in the mystical hills of Uttarakhand, we explore unchartered territories and times. In this first-of-its-kind Indian Sci-Fi Drama, a walkie-talkie becomes the bridge between two timelines. Audiences are invited to journey with the local police department, as they race against time to seek justice for the town’s unsolved mysteries. Premiering exclusively on ZEE5, with a reach spanning 190+ countries, it’s almost time to experience time, not quite like you have before.”

Producer Karan Johar said, “Gyaarah Gyaarah is so much more than a regular police procedural series, it has its own USP of mystery and philosophy. In partnership with Sikhya, we’re so excited to take audiences on Umesh Bist’s investigative journey that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Sometimes, the journey isn’t about who or where… it’s about when! And it is now time for viewers to decode this puzzle, exclusively on ZEE5!”.

Director Umesh Bist said, "Directing 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an exceptional journey, and I'm deeply honored to work alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Through our show, audiences will get the taste of a thrilling tale that bridges time, connecting two police officers – one from 1990 and the other from 2016 - through a mysterious walkie-talkie. It has suspense, drama, thrill, and everything you need for an entertainer. I'm thrilled to have the show premiere on ZEE5, and I'm confident audiences will be fascinated by this exciting sci-fi thriller that challenges our perceptions of time and justice. It's a mind-bending adventure that I can't wait for viewers to experience”.