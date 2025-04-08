Sunny Deol will be essaying the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The two-part mythological film will see several noted actors joining force

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is currently working on his ambitious two-part film Ramayana, which brings together a star-studded cast. While Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will play the lead roles of Ram and Sita, Sunny Deol is reportedly set to portray Lord Hanuman. Though an official announcement regarding his role is yet to be made, the actor hasn't shied away from speaking about the mega-budget film. Sunny Deol has now opened up about playing the revered character in the mythological drama.

Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the challenges of portraying Lord Hanuman, Sunny said, "We are actors and doing our best. To play Hanuman ji is going to be difficult in a way, because one doesn’t want to do anything wrong.”

He also shared his excitement for the role and praised the advanced technology being used in the film, "An actor’s job is to perform and be excited with the character. As an actor, you have to believe the director. The technology has come up so well now, that it makes you believe. I remember being taken aback by Superman. Now, the technology in India is getting better. The ‘Chal jayega’ attitude has reduced and we are all aiming for perfection."

Sunny also credited Namit Malhotra of DNEG, who is handling the special effects for the film. "I am very excited about Ramayana, because Namit (Malhotra, DNEG) is doing it, and he is currently leading special effects companies all over the world. He is doing a great job and is the right person to make Ramayana. He wants to make it believable because he truly believes in the story. I’ve known him for years, and I think he’s got the right film to do so,” Sunny added.

Sunny Deol's other projects

The actor who broke box office records with his comeback vehicle Gadar 2 has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in the film Jaat directed by south filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. The action-packed drama will see Sunny perform intense action sequences.

After Jaat, the actor will be seen sharing screen with Preity Zinta in the film 'Lahore: 1947' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.