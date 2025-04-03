Urvashi Rautela put up a high energetic performance in the special song Touch Kiya from the upcoming movie Jaat that stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead

Urvashi Rautela in Touch Kiya

The makers of Sunny Deol's forthcoming action entertainer 'Jaat' have treated the movie buffs with a sizzling dance number, ‘Touch Kiya’. The track features Urvashi Rautela alongside the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. Urvashi can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves. This comes months after the success of her song Dabidi Dibidi' from the film 'Daaku Maharaj' starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

Urvashi can be seen in a red lehenga in the song pulling off energetic moves choreographed by Jaani Master. This high-energy track, sung by the talented Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Thaman S, promises to be a chartbuster.

Urvashi Rautela on working with Sunny Deol

Talking about working alongside Sunny after 12 years in 'Touch Kiya', Urvashi said, “Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

She last appeared alongside Sunny in the 2013 film 'Singh Saab the Great'. "When I was 19 years old he gave me my first leading actress role in 2013 hit Singh Saab The Great, Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela are back with Jaat—a blockbuster reunion fans didn’t see coming!"

She added, "Singh Saab was just the beginning. Jaat is us taking it to the next level—bigger, bolder, and unstoppable!” Sunny Sir’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ is unreal. Can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve created. I feel a sentimental connection to my audience, recognizing how this reunion bridges my early fanbase with the one she’s built over a decade."

About Jaat

'JAAT' produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, boasts a stellar cast led by Sunny Deol, including Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience with breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

The trailer has already left audiences on the edge of their seats, showcasing Sunny Deol's character 'Jaat' as he faces off against his deadly nemesis, Randeep Hooda's 'Ranatunga', and his brother, Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Somulu'.

'JAAT' enjoys ace composer Thaman S' soundtrack, Rishi Punjabi's cinematography, Navin Nooli's editing, and Avinash Kolla's production design.

The film is all set to be released in the cinema halls on April 10, 2025.

(with inputs from IANS)