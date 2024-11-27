Having completed 'Jaat', Bollywood actor Sunny Deol goes back to the patch shoot of 'Lahore 1947' after producer Aamir Khan suggests a few additions to the film

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. Pics/Instagram

When a perfectionist like Aamir Khan is involved, every scene is scrutinised and every detail fine-tuned. So, it’s not surprising that the actor-filmmaker has suggested a few revisions for his next production, Lahore 1947, led by Sunny Deol. We’ve heard that Deol, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Jaat, is heading back to the set of the Rajkumar Santoshi-helmed historical drama.

A source close to the production reveals, “Aamir was going through the first cut of Lahore 1947 and felt that a few sequences could benefit from more dramatic storytelling. He shared his insight with Santoshi, and they unanimously agreed to bring in additional shots that can elevate the story’s visual intensity.”

Lahore 1947, also starring Preity Zinta, explores the emotional and physical journey of people caught in the turmoil of the Partition. Given the important story at its centre, Deol readily aligned his date diary with the patch shoot, which will commence in the second week of December. A crew member says, “A song is being incorporated to add to the grandeur of the narrative. For this, a set will be constructed at Mehboob Studios, beginning December 1. The team is looking at a 10 to 15-day shoot, which will include filming the song as well as some additional shots that will amplify the effect of crucial scenes. Sunny sir will wrap the patch shoot before going to Kashmir for the Border 2 shoot.”