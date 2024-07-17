Breaking News
Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 37 per cent

Updated on: 17 July,2024 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 37 per cent

Pic/PTI

The water stock in Mumbai lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 37 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 5,46,674 million litres of water or 37 per cent.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 73.12 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 57.77 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 34.41 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 7.06 per cent, Bhatsa 36.41 per cent, Vehar 54.46 per cent and Tulsi 84.64 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Monday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 23 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.13 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 8.23 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.52 metres is expected at 2.59 pm today.

The island city recorded 3.43 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 0.59 mm and western Mumbai 5.01 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha in the next four days.

In a bulletin, IMD's Bhubaneswar centre said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is expected in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Koraput on Wednesday due to a low-pressure area formed over south Odisha and neighbourhood.

Some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts are likely to witness downpours on Thursday, it said.

Another low-pressure area is likely to be formed around July 19.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Friday and Saturday.

mumbai water levels brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai mumbai news

