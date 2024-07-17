Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall today, says IMD

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 23 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Monday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "moderate rain in city and its suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places towards evening/night" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 23 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.13 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 8.23 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.52 metres is expected at 2.59 pm today.

The island city recorded 3.43 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 0.59 mm and western Mumbai 5.01 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha in the next four days.

In a bulletin, IMD's Bhubaneswar centre said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is expected in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Koraput on Wednesday due to a low-pressure area formed over south Odisha and neighbourhood.

Some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts are likely to witness downpours on Thursday, it said.

Another low-pressure area is likely to be formed around July 19.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Friday and Saturday.

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of the Odisha government asked all "collectors to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality".

As low-lying areas in cities may face waterlogging, the SRC advised the collectors to "keep drains de-congested and deploy pumps as per the need".

From June 1 till Tuesday, the state has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 272.6 mm against its normal value of 370.9 mm.

During the period, 13 districts received normal rainfall while it was largely deficient in Balasore. The remaining 16 districts were in the deficient category, according to the IMD centre.