The Colaba observatory recorded 22.4mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours while the Santacruz observatory recorded 49.1mm of rainfall

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC records 11 rain-related complaints; IMD issues yellow alert till July 19 x 00:00

Amid spells of moderate rains on Tuesday, the BMC received eleven rain-related complaints from across the city, said an official release.

As per an official release, the civic body received one complaint of short-circuit in the Western Suburbs. No casualties were reported in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight tree falling incidents were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. No persons were injured in the incidents, the BMC said.

Two incidents of partial building collapse happened in the Western Suburbs, said BMC. No casualties were reported in both the incidents.

As per information recorded at 6pm on Tuesday, the traffic movement was uninterrupted throughout the city.

The Colaba observatory recorded 22.4mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours with maximum temperature being 29.2 degree celsius while the minimum dropping to 25.0 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, during the same duration, the Santacruz observatory recorded 49.1mm of rainfall with maximum temperature reaching upto 30.3 degree celsius and minimum being at 25.2 degree celsius.

A yellow warning has been issued till July 19 by the IMD for districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

In the local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, moderate rain in city and suburbs has been predicted with possibility of Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places towards evening/night. As per the weather department, maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 25°C.

पुढील २४ तासांसाठी मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरांसाठी स्थानिक अंदाज.

शहर आणि उपनगरात मध्यम पाऊस. संध्याकाळ/रात्रीच्या सुमारास काही ठिकाणी मसुळधार ते अति मसुळधार पावसाची शक्यता.

कमाल आणि किमान तापमान अनुक्रमे २९°C आणि २५°C च्या आसपास असेल. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts continue to stay on red alert.

Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 29 per cent

With nearly half of July gone, the water stock in Mumbai lakes is yet to climb to desired levels.

The water stock in Mumbai lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 29.73 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 4,30,259 million litres of water or 29.73 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 60.85 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 45.71 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 27.07 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 1.90 per cent, Bhatsa 28.70 per cent, Vehar 52.08 per cent and Tulsi 76.54 per cent of useful water level is available.