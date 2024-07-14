Water stock in Mumbai lakes climbs to 29 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

With nearly half of July gone, the water stock in Mumbai lakes is yet to climb to desired levels.

The water stock in Mumbai lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 29.73 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 4,30,259 million litres of water or 29.73 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 60.85 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 45.71 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 27.07 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 1.90 per cent, Bhatsa 28.70 per cent, Vehar 52.08 per cent and Tulsi 76.54 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs at a few places with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.52 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 5.14 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.35 metres is expected at 10.47 am today.

The island city recorded 95.51 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 115.81 mm and western Mumbai 131.51 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.