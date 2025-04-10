Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 April,2025 03:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, April 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
This karmic cycle brings rewards in professional life. A relationship shudders to a stop, resumes and peters out. Be extra careful about remaining hydrated. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t give the wrong impression of being impatient.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
An unexpectedly positive opportunity comes your way and a feeling of being rewarded is totally deserved by you. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: You can be a little more demanding in the relationship.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Don’t accept any excuses from the team, insisting on getting results when given work to complete.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of body language and words to keep a conversation from careening out of control.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Family has some ideas it feels can be implemented, provided everyone agrees with it. Seek legal advice to make ethical and correct decisions.
Cosmic tip: Be truthful, but maintain diplomacy by using appropriate words.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Try not to get too friendly with a colleague as there will be unnecessary gossip about you. Make regular downtime for yourself.
Cosmic tip: Look for solutions at work without directly blaming anyone.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Major changes professionally is a surprise since there was a feeling of ‘this is how far can I go’. Have meals at regular times.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of completeness as work gets done.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An unyielding and inflexible attitude gives way to someone who is more relaxed and laid back (this is a great change). Find a workable solution with a discussion.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore joint pain.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Several short trips are due to family functions being held. Avoid fault finding/ allowing personal feelings to interfere with business decisions. 
Cosmic tip: Find hidden peace within yourself, instead of searching from an external source.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Set boundaries and limitations when considering a new business or staring a business partnership. Follow a diet and exercise regime.
Cosmic tip: Consider implications when almost at the point of being in a relationship.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Be aware of clauses in the small print before signing a contract.
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind nothing is forever or for always. Life is all about flowing in a karmic tide of changes.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A job offer is surprising and a compliment too. Be happily willing to change past decisions.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be fixated about someone. If the relationship isn’t working out-- it’s not meant to be.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A change of residence is revealed for some. Delegate work regularly. An unusually possessive spouse/ partner is a shock.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to listen to suggestions in the spirit in which they are given.

