Mumbai: Water stock in city lakes climbs to 25 per cent

Representation Pic

With nearly half of July gone, the water stock in the city’s lakes is yet to climb to desired levels. After moderate rainfall across all seven lakes, the water level improved marginally, and the combined stock hit 25 per cent of the total capacity on Saturday morning. However, as the lake levels are still below the mark, the 10-per-cent water cut will remain in the city.

Since last Monday, rain had been receding in lake areas and there was hardly any improvement in the water stock. However, by Friday, conditions improved and within 24 hours, by 6 am on Saturday, all seven lakes received moderate rain and the combined stock rose by 30,000 million litres in one day, which is equal to seven days’ supply for the entire city.

Yesterday, the combined water stock of all lakes has not hit 3.62 lakh million litres (25 per cent of total capacity). Last year, the total stock was around 28 per cent on July 13. On the same day in 2022, the stock had reached 56 per cent.