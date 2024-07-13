Maharashtra rains: Zari creek bridge in Palghar shut after water level rises

The bridge was shut at 6:20 pm and the situation at the site is being monitored, the official said

Parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Zari creek bridge in Talasari tehsil in Palghar in Maharashtra was closed for traffic on Saturday after water started flowing over the deck amid heavy rains in the region, an official aid, reported the PTI.

The bridge was shut at 6:20 pm and the situation at the site is being monitored, the official said.

The area has been receiving incessant rains since the past couple of days.

IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; predicts extremely heavy rainfall on July 14

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 14, reported the PTI.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Thane district of Maharashtra for Sunday and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places, as per the PTI.

A red alert was already in place for Raigad and Ratnagiri for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Satara and Kolhapur are likely to record extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the state.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the monsoon activity has picked up since July 11 and was likely to continue for two to three days, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert

The city is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall this weekend with IMD issuing an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and heavy rainfall warning. The weekend can observe an accumulative rainfall between 250-300 mm. Meanwhile, an orange alert has also been issued for various districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Speaking to mid-day, an IMD official said, “An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and MMR region for the weekend starting from July 13. The conditions are favourable for heavy spells and isolated locations can experience heavy to very heavy rainfall."

(with PTI inputs)