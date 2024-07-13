PM Modi will launch, lay foundation stones of projects costing over Rs 29,400 crore and dedicate them to the nation at a function at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon

PM Modi. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Traffic advisory issued by police for train commuters, air passengers x 00:00

Ahead of the PM Modi's Mumbai visit, the police issued a traffic advisory for train commuters and air passengers.

In a traffic advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Today due to an important public function scheduled at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon between 5 pm to 7 pm, to avoid inconvenience, commuters travelling towards Airport & railways station for long-distance travel are requested to plan their commute accordingly."

ADVERTISEMENT

Today due to an important public function scheduled at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon between 5 pm to 7 pm, to avoid inconvenience commuters travelling towards Airport & railways station for long-distance travel are requested to plan their commute accordingly. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 13, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch, lay foundation stones of projects costing over Rs 29,400 crore and dedicate them to the nation at a function at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday evening, officials said.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of several projects totaling Rs 29,400 crore during his first visit to Mumbai on Saturday as prime minister following his election for a third term.

Among these projects is the twin tunnel between Thane and Borivali, which is likely to revolutionize transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project is expected to be completed by May, 2028 and a construction period is 5 years i.e. 60 months, an official statement said.

After completion of the project, a total number of 1,00,000 PCUs (Passengers Car units) are likely to use the underground tunnel and a large population residing at western suburb in Mumbai and Thane will be benefited.

Follow updates on PM Modi's Mumbai visit LIVE here

Here are the key highlights of the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project which would be India’s longest and largest urban tunnel.

The administrative cost of the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project is said to be Rs. 16,600.40 crore.

According to the officials, there will be a construction of new 2-lane + 1 emergency lane (2+1) in both tunnels. It would be around 11.8 km long twin tunnel that starts at Thane and ends on NH-8 at Borivali. The length of bored tunnels will be 10.25 km, the officials said.

PM Modi, during his visit to the city, will also launch the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana', which has an outlay of Rs 5,600 crore, they said.

PM Modi will also visit the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at Bandra Kurla Complex here to inaugurate the INS Towers, the officials said.