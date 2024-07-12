PM Modi's Mumbai visit: PM to lay foundation stone of key projects including Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel

The administrative cost of the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project is said to be Rs. 16,600.40 crore

Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of several projects totaling Rs 29,400 crore during his first visit to Mumbai on Saturday as prime minister following his election for a third term.

Among these projects is the twin tunnel between Thane and Borivali, which is likely to revolutionize transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project is expected to be completed by May, 2028 and a construction period is 5 years i.e. 60 months, an official statement said.

After completion of the project, a total number of 1,00,000 PCUs (Passengers Car units) are likely to use the underground tunnel and a large population residing at western suburb in Mumbai and Thane will be benefited.

Here are the key highlights of the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project which would be India’s longest and largest urban tunnel.

The administrative cost of the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project is said to be Rs. 16,600.40 crore.

According to the officials, there will be a construction of new 2-lane + 1 emergency lane (2+1) in both tunnels. It would be around 11.8 km long twin tunnel that starts at Thane and ends on NH-8 at Borivali.

• The length of bored tunnels will be 10.25 km

• Tunnels will be inter-connected by cross passages at a distance of 300 meters

• Vertical Clearance in the tunnel will be 5.50 m and diameter of 13.05 m. (external)

• A minimum distance between Two twin tunnels will be greater than 13.05m (1D) apart in base. Each tunnel will consist of unidirectional two lanes+ an emergency lane.

• India’s longest TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) would be used for Tunnel.

• Fire extinguishers/water hoses, smoke detectors shall be provided at intervals inside the tunnels as per NFPA502 and BD 78/99.

• A project safety plan (PSP) is to be formulated during construction and after construction considering the relevant acts and provision.

• Adequate ventilation system shall be created by natural or mechanical means to ventilate the tunnel as per provisions of NFPA502 and BD 78/99.

• Well illuminated retro reflective/led light sign boards shall be installed at entrance and inside.

The officials added that the journey from Thane to Borivali will reduce by 12 Km and the travel time would be saved by more than one hour.

• Direct connectivity will be established which will decongest the traffic on Ghodbundar Road and Western Express Highway and contribute as growth driver for the region

• Link will help to reduce air and noise pollution.

• East-West suburban connectivity without stoppage and signal.

"There will be total reduction in Carbon emission of 1,50,000 MT per year after commissioning of the project," an official statement said.