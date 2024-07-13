PM Modi will lay the groundwork for many major projects, including the MMRDA's Thane-Borivali Tunnel & BMC's GMLR.

PM Narendra Modi/ File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crore during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday. Officials have announced that the event will take place at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

The Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for many major projects, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) Thane-Borivali Tunnel and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Goregaon Mulund Link Road, which both have twin tunnels, reported PTI.

According to the report, PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for the Central Railway's Kalyan Yard renovation and the Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Additionally, he will dedicate new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and extend platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to the nation.

An MMRDA official added that the Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project, which will cost Rs 16,600 crore, will have twin tube tunnels that will run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, providing a direct link between the Western Express Highway in Borivali and Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The 11.8-kilometre-long Borivali-Thane Link Road is intended to shorten the route from Thane to Borivali by 12 kilometres, saving an hour of travel time, the report added

The Rs 6,300 crore Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project would link the Western Express Highway in Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway in Mulund. The initiative will reduce travel time from 75 to 25 minutes.

A Central Railway official told PTI that rebuilding the Kalyan Yard will separate suburban and long-distance train traffic, improving punctuality and operating efficiency on the crowded network. The Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal will increase capacity for handling cement and other commodities, creating job opportunities in the region. The expanded platforms at LTT will accommodate more trains, while the extended platforms 10 and 11 at CSMT will allow for the operation of 24-coach trains, hence increasing passengers.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also launch the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana,' with a Rs 5,600 crore budget. Modi will also visit the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat in the Bandra Kurla Complex to launch the INS Towers, according to officials, stated the news agency report.