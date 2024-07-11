PM Modi to visit Mumbai, inaugurate multiple civic projects; here's all you need to know

The event will be held at the Nesco Exhibition Center in Goregaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Saturday to inaugurate the excavation work for the twin tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the twin tunnel work under the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project (Phase 3) on Saturday, July 13, at 5 PM. This project connects the Eastern and Western suburbs of Mumbai. The event will be held at the Nesco Exhibition Center in Goregaon.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to visit Mumbai to inaugurate several civic infrastructure projects valued at Rs 7,470 crore.

The BMC has undertaken the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project to connect the Eastern and Western suburbs by road. This 12.20-kilometer-long project aims to reduce travel time between these suburbs from 75 minutes to 25 minutes. Under Phase 3 of this project, twin tunnels of 4.7 kilometers each will be constructed under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, according to a press release by the civic body. The cost of this phase is estimated at Rs 6,300 crore.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the BMC’s proposed Rs 1,170 crore project to create an elevated connector between Orange Gate and Grant Road in South Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais will preside over the ceremony, which will also be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and other dignitaries.

The Twin Tunnel Project:

• Under Phase 3 of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, twin tunnels of 4.7 kilometers in length and 45.70 meters in width will be constructed under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali.

• The total length of the road in Phase 3, including connecting roads and other components, is 6.65 kilometers.

• The twin tunnels will be located 20 to 160 meters below ground.

• Both tunnels will be connected to each other every 300 meters.

• The tunnels will be excavated using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) with a diameter of 14.2 meters.

• The tunnels will include state-of-the-art lighting, ventilation systems, fire-resistant mechanisms, CCTV, and control rooms on both sides of the tunnels.

• Provisions for drainage pipelines, potential water supply pipelines, and other utility pipelines will be made under the tunnels.

• The construction of the tunnels will be carried out without disturbing or damaging the flora and fauna of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the areas of Aarey, Vihar, and Tulsi Lake.

• No land acquisition has been done in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park for the project.

• An animal corridor will be created for the safe passage of animals.

• The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 22,400 tons annually.

• The travel time and fuel consumption of Mumbaikars will be reduced.

• The estimated total cost for the construction of the twin tunnels is Rs 6301.08 crore.

• The expected completion date for the twin tunnels is October 2028.

• Current status of the project: Total station survey, soil investigation work, temporary road diversion work, and preliminary alignment (design) work are in progress.

• For the rehabilitation of residential and commercial project-affected persons due to the tunnel project, work on seven ground floor + 23 storey buildings and ground floor + 3 storey market buildings is in progress.

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project

• The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is proposed to be completed in four phases.

• The total length of the project is 12.20 kilometers.

• The estimated total cost for the entire project is Rs 14,000 crore.

• In the first phase, widening of the existing flyover (ROB) near Nahur railway station.

• In the second phase, widening of the 30-meter road to 45.70 meters.

• Phase 3 (A) includes the construction of a flyover and an elevated rotary.

• Phase 3 (B) includes the construction of a 1.22-kilometer-long triple carriageway (3 by 3) box tunnel (cut and cover) at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon and twin tunnels of 4.7 kilometers each under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

• The fourth phase includes the construction of a proposed double-deck flyover crossing the Eastern Express Highway from Nahur to Airoli Toll Naka and a vehicular underpass (VUP) at the junction of the Western Express Highway and GMLR.

• The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road will be the fourth major link road connecting the Eastern and Western suburbs in Mumbai. It will significantly benefit traffic in North Mumbai.

• This project will create a new link road between the Eastern and Western suburbs, alleviating traffic congestion.

• The project will provide a direct link between the Western suburbs and the newly proposed Navi Mumbai Airport and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

• Vehicles traveling to Nashik Highway will also benefit from this project.

• Compared to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the travel distance will be reduced by approximately 8.80 kilometers.

• The travel time between Goregaon and Mulund will be reduced from 75 minutes to approximately 25 minutes.

• Fuel consumption will be saved, and the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai will also improve.