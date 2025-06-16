Apart from the fire brigade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff, Mumbai Police, and the ambulance service have been deployed for the rescue. As per the latest update at 9.41 pm, the rescue operation is still ongoing, and the fire brigade working to pull the trapped labourer out to safety

The incident occurred on Monday at 7.43 pm. Representational pic

A labourer has been trapped under soil after a sudden collapse at a construction site in Andheri, Mumbai, owing to heavy rainfall. The incident occurred on Monday at 7.43 pm.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the labourer was working in the foundation of an under-construction building at Kadamwadi, behind Saileela Business Park, on Andheri-Kurla Road.

The loose soil, which had become unstable from the heavy rains, collapsed, trapping him under the debris.

After receiving information, the fire brigade launched an immediate rescue operation.

Apart from the fire brigade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff, Mumbai Police, and the ambulance service have been deployed for the rescue.

As per the latest update at 9.41 pm, the rescue operation is still ongoing, and the fire brigade working to pull the trapped labourer out to safety.

More details are awaited.

Protective wall collapses near lake in Thane amid rains; no injuries reported

Two motorbikes were damaged after a portion of a protective wall collapsed near Siddheshwar Lake in Thane city on Monday evening, amid heavy rainfall, reported PTI. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to civic officials.

The collapse occurred at Shaheed Udyan in the Pachpakhadi area of the city. Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said that the incident was reported to the control room at 4.40 pm.

The wall, which is around 15 feet in length and 6 feet in height, collapsed near Gurukripa Chali, causing debris to fall onto the road and damaging two motorbikes that were parked nearby.

Tadvi stated that a team from the Disaster Management Cell swiftly arrived at the scene and began clearing the rubble, reported PTI. "The fallen pieces of the wall were promptly lifted and removed, and traffic flow was restored without delay," he said, adding that thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.

In another incident, the compound wall of a housing society in Navi Mumbai also collapsed owing to heavy rain in the evening. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, said civic officials.

(With PTI inputs)