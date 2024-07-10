Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend

PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Prime minister will arrive on Saturday to inaugurate projects including GMLR and Coastal Road

PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend

Narendra Modi, with MNS chief Raj Thackeray during an election rally at Shivaji Park on May 17. File Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article
PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

PM Modi will inaugurate the excavation work of the twin tunnels of Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) on Saturday. The PM will also inaugurate the BMC’s proposed project of an elevated connector between Orange Gate and Grant Road. It will be his first visit since the Lok Sabha election rally.


The PM was supposed to come to Mumbai on February 19, to inaugurate projects including GMLR and Coastal Road. But the programme was postponed. Now after two Lok Sabha rallies, PM Modi will come this Saturday, for the inauguration of various city projects including the Rs 6,300 crore - Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, Rs 1,170 crore Yellow Gate - Grant Road connector. The programme will be at held at NESCO centre in Goregaon. 


In January last year, PM Modi inaugurated multiple projects of the BMC, including sewage treatment plant facilities, road concretisation project, Aapla Davakhana (clinics) scheme, and three hospital buildings. At the same time, the prime minister handed over cheques under loan disbursement under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi raj thackeray goregaon mulund link road Lok Sabha mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK