PM Modi to visit Mumbai this weekend

Prime minister will arrive on Saturday to inaugurate projects including GMLR and Coastal Road

Narendra Modi, with MNS chief Raj Thackeray during an election rally at Shivaji Park on May 17. File Pic/Rane Ashish

PM Modi will inaugurate the excavation work of the twin tunnels of Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) on Saturday. The PM will also inaugurate the BMC’s proposed project of an elevated connector between Orange Gate and Grant Road. It will be his first visit since the Lok Sabha election rally.

The PM was supposed to come to Mumbai on February 19, to inaugurate projects including GMLR and Coastal Road. But the programme was postponed. Now after two Lok Sabha rallies, PM Modi will come this Saturday, for the inauguration of various city projects including the Rs 6,300 crore - Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, Rs 1,170 crore Yellow Gate - Grant Road connector. The programme will be at held at NESCO centre in Goregaon.

In January last year, PM Modi inaugurated multiple projects of the BMC, including sewage treatment plant facilities, road concretisation project, Aapla Davakhana (clinics) scheme, and three hospital buildings. At the same time, the prime minister handed over cheques under loan disbursement under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.