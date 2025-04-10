The letter stated that not only should all banking services be made available in Marathi, but signage and communication boards at bank branches must also include the local language alongside English and Hindi

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Raj Thackeray warns banks to use Marathi or face intensified protests from MNS x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has called upon the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to ensure that all banks comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) directive mandating the use of Marathi in banking services offered within the state, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Thackeray warned that should this directive be ignored, the MNS would escalate its agitation, and any subsequent law and order issues would be the responsibility of the concerned banks.

According to PTI, Raj Thackeray issued this demand in a strongly worded letter submitted to the IBA by party leaders on Wednesday.

In the communication, the MNS chief referred to the RBI’s existing circular instructing banks, both public sector and private to adopt a three language formula. This includes providing services in English, Hindi, and the regional language of the respective state, Marathi, in the case of Maharashtra, as per the PTI.

The letter stated that not only should all banking services be made available in Marathi, but signage and communication boards at bank branches must also include the local language alongside English and Hindi.

Raj Thackeray expressed concern that this regulation is not being adequately enforced, and reiterated his party’s commitment to ensuring that the Marathi language is respected in administrative and customer-facing domains.

“You give necessary instructions to the banks to use Marathi (in services) or else MNS will intensify its agitation. After that, the responsibility of law and order lies with the concerned banks,” the MNS chief stated in his letter, reported the PTI.

The move follows a temporary pause in the MNS-led campaign against banks, after Raj Thackeray told his party workers on Saturday to halt direct action for the time being, citing that sufficient awareness had already been created. Despite this pause, tensions continue to simmer.

Earlier, the United Forum of Bank Unions wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that individuals identifying as MNS activists were entering bank premises and intimidating staff. The unions also raised concerns over safety and the rising pressure on banking personnel.

Raj Thackeray, known for his advocacy of Marathi pride and regional identity, reiterated his stance during his Gudi Padwa address on March 30 where he warned that individuals and organisations refusing to use Marathi deliberately would face the consequences.

(With inputs from PTI)