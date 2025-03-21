Breaking News
Gudi Padwa 2025: Know date, puja timings, significance and rituals

Updated on: 21 March,2025 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The festival is observed on the first day of Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Gudi Padwa 2025 will be celebrated on March 30

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo, is an important spring festival, primarily celebrated by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. The day marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year, and is observed with enthusiasm through traditional rituals and community celebrations.


The festival is observed on the first day of Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar.


Gudi Padwa 2025 date and time


This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins on March 29 at 04:27 pm and ends on March 30 at 12:49 pm.  

Gudi Padwa significance

Gudi Padwa holds immense cultural significance marks the beginning of the harvest season in Maharashtra. It also signifies the onset of spring, and warmer days.

Additionally, according to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day.

This auspicious festival derives its name from two words — 'gudi' which refers to the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the lunar fortnight.

Gudi Padwa rituals and celebration

The day begins with cleansing rituals like a special oil bath and cleaning of the house. People decorate their homes with rangolis and other items.

It is customary to consume Neem leaves on this day. One of the most important rituals of Gudi Padwa is the installation of the ‘gudi’ – a flag placed on a bamboo pole, and garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, with an inverted silver or copper vessel placed on top. The gudi is usually places in balconies or at windows.

People offer prayers and perform puja on this day. Families also prepare traditional delicacies like Puran Poli and Shrikhand.

Apart form these, there are community celebrations in Maharashtra, including processions and cultural activities, wherein people dress in traditional attire and engage in folk songs and dances.

