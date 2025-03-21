Gudi Padwa 2025: What is the significance of ‘Gudi’? Here’s all you need to know

Gudi Padwa is the annual spring festival celebrated in Maharashtra and parts of Goa and Karnataka, and is also observed as the first day of the New Year

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 30. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Every year, Indians around the world pre-dominantly hailing from Maharashtra, some parts of Goa and Karnataka get together to celebrate Gudi Padwa. While being the annual spring festival it is also observed as the first day of the New Year, for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus during this time of the year. It also marks the start of the harvest season for people in Maharashtra.

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 30.



While we come together for the festival, we may often get immersed to forget the significance of the festival and its very symbolism. It is not only showcased through its traditions but also tangible objects and that can be easily seen during Gudi Padwa, which stems from two words ‘Gudi’ and ‘Padwa’.



So, what is the significance of ‘Gudi’? Gudi is a flag, banner or emblem of Lord Brahma that is kept outside the outside on the day of the festival. The flag is hoisted outside the home on a stick as a symbol of victory and prosperity. Interestingly, Padwa means the first day of the lunar fortnight, as it also marks the start of the lunisolar calendar.



The Gudi is usually made of a copper or silver pot that is inverted on a bamboo stick and decorated with a shiny and brightly coloured green or yellow cloth that is either a sari or dhoti cloth with a golden border. Once that is done, many people also put neem or mango leaves, flowers and even a garland made of sugar, to complete the flag, that is also kept to ward off evil.