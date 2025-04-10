Meanwhile, Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, urged the Central Government to hang Tahawwur Rana on Thursday. The Mumbai Police sub-inspector held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his arrest, but unfortunately fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attacks

Ujjwal Nikam. File pic

Senior Advocate Ujjawal Nikam on Thursday said that the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana was a fully legal procedure.

Speaking to the media, Nikam, who also served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, said, "This is a completely legal procedure. It is important to see what case is filed against him. I will not talk about it now. I will talk about it after the entire process is over."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the Centre has been closely monitoring individuals who act against the interests of the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014.

According to news agency ANI, he asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terrorism in the country is nearing its end.

"Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister, a close watch has been kept on those against the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terrorism is about to end in the country. Stringent action has been taken against traitors," Rai told reporters in Patna.

Meanwhile, Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, urged the Central Government on Thursday to hang Tahawwur Rana.

Ashok Chakra awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his capture, but tragically succumbed to bullet injuries during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

"Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack – they all should have been hanged earlier... But it's a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible," Eknath Omble told ANI.

"He should be given such a strict punishment that those in Pakistan who facilitate such things should think twice before committing them. However, we tolerated the delay in Kasab's punishment because it exposed Pakistan's real face to the world," he added.

Tukaram Omble was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

(With ANI inputs)