On Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi and other leaders paid tribute to Lord Mahavir, highlighting his timeless teachings of non-violence, truth, and compassion as guiding principles for a better society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday. Pic/ @narendramodi on 'X'

Listen to this article Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people: PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, stating that Lord Mahavir’s teachings continue to inspire and empower millions across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they… pic.twitter.com/BRXIFNm9PW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2025

PM Modi further stated that the Union government will always work to fulfil the vision of Bhagwan Mahavir.

"Last year, we conferred the status of Classical Language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation," the PM added.

As per ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted that the message given by Lord Mahavir will continue to guide human society.

"Greetings of Lord Mahavir Jayanti to all countrymen. The messages of truth, non-violence, compassion and social harmony given by Lord Mahavir Ji will continue to guide human society for eternity. I pray to Lord Mahavir Ji for the welfare of all," Shah posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Lord Mahavir’s teachings remain a guiding force in creating a fair, harmonious, and inclusive society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Mahavir and recall his timeless message of Ahimsa, truth and compassion. His ideals continue to inspire us to build a just, peaceful and inclusive society. My heartfelt greetings to everyone on this sacred day," Singh posted on X, reported ANI.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said that Lord Mahavir's divine teachings and great thoughts will always remain relevant for a non-violent society.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of 24th Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir, the eternal symbol of sacrifice, penance and peace. His works for establishing non-violence, truth, celibacy and non-possession in the society are immortal. They will continue to show the path of welfare of humanity to the entire world for ages. The life of Lord Mahavir Ji, dedicated to the creation of a civilized society and world welfare, is always inspiring. His divine teachings and great thoughts will always remain relevant for a non-violent society," Nadda posted on X, reported ANI.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to underscore the global and especially Indian significance of Jainism, with its core principle of “Ahimsa Parmo Dharma”—non-violence—holding deep relevance in today’s world.

(With ANI inputs)