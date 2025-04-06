Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda hoists BJP's flag on party's Foundation Day

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 April,2025 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Union Minister expressed deep gratitude toward the party's pioneers, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in building and expanding the BJP

Union Minister JP Nadda hoisted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) flag on the party's Foundation Day on Sunday in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Nadda paid heartfelt tributes to the founding fathers and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Union Minister expressed deep gratitude toward the party's pioneers, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in building and expanding the BJP.

"Today, on the 'Foundation Day' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all the founding fathers and senior leaders of the organization, who nurtured the creation and expansion of the party with their blood and sweat and remained constantly engaged with it with all their heart and soul," the post read.

Further, he also extended his best wishes to the party workers across the country, recognising their tireless efforts at the grassroots level that helped the BJP grow into the world's largest political party.

"On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the workers, brothers and sisters across the country who have strengthened the organisation at the booth level and made BJP the biggest political party in the world," the post further read.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Nadda stated that the government remains committed to the vision of a 'developed India.'

"In the last decade, under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji, our government is committed to building a 'developed India' along with realizing the resolution of Antyodaya. Today, on this auspicious day, I appeal to millions of my@BJP4Indiaworkers to be determined to establish Mother India at the pinnacle of glory and make their valuable contribution in the progress of every section of the society," the post further read.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)


