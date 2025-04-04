Parliament's nod to Waqf Amendment Bill 'watershed moment', says PM Modi

In posts on X, PM Modi said the Waqf system for decades was synonymous with a lack of transparency and accountability, especially harming the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament as a "watershed moment" in the country's collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth, reported news agency PTI.

He said this will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.

In posts on X, he said the Waqf system for decades was synonymous with a lack of transparency and accountability, especially harming the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.

He said, "The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth."

He added that the legislation passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights.

PM Modi said India will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice.

He said, "On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India."

The prime minister thanked all the members of Parliament who participated in the parliamentary and committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. He offered special thanks to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee.

He said, "Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed."

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill last night, a day after the Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, opposed strongly by a united opposition, its approval.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it would benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour-long debate on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated in the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(With inputs from PTI)