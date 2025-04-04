Breaking News
Opposition scaring Muslims with Waqf Bill keeping them out of mainstream Kiren Rijiju

Opposition scaring Muslims with Waqf Bill, keeping them out of mainstream: Kiren Rijiju

Updated on: 04 April,2025 10:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Participating in a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the Waqf Board is a statutory body and, as such, like all government bodies, it should be secular

Opposition scaring Muslims with Waqf Bill, keeping them out of mainstream: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. File Pic

Opposition scaring Muslims with Waqf Bill, keeping them out of mainstream: Kiren Rijiju
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of scaring the Muslim community with the Waqf Bill and asserted that the central government worked for all with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.


Participating in a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the Waqf Board is a statutory body and, as such, like all government bodies, it should be secular.


He said the inclusion of a few non-Muslims on the Waqf Board would not alter the decisions of the body and instead provide value addition.


The minister also claimed that the Bill brought by the government has incorporated several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee as well as the stakeholders.

"The Waqf Board is a statutory body. All government bodies should be secular," the minister said, explaining the inclusion of non-Muslims on the Board.

He, however, said the number of non-Muslims has been restricted to only four out of 22 in the Central Waqf Council.

Alleging that the Congress and other opposition parties, and not the BJP, are trying to scare Muslims with the Waqf Bill, Rijiju said, "You (opposition) are pushing Muslims out of the mainstream."

For 60 years, he said, the Congress and others ruled the country, but did not do much for the welfare of Muslims, who continue to remain poor.

"Muslims are poor, and who is responsible? You are. Modi is now leading the government to uplift them," the minister said.

Noting that the majority shall prevail in a democracy, the minister said the JPC made the recommendations on the basis of the majority.

The minister also warned the parties with fewer members against hamstringing the legislation process. "The rule of democracy is that the wish and will of the majority prevails," he asserted.

Rijiju said the opposition members want that only Muslims should be on the Waqf panels, but that cannot happen as disputes can emerge between people from two different communities.

In such a case, he wondered how only Muslims decide the matter.

Urging members to approve the Bill, the minister said it is a historic bill.

"We are showing broad-mindedness and large-heartedness, but don't mislead now further... In future, no muslims will be harmed. Crores of muslims will benefit instead," he said.

kiren rijiju congress Indian Muslim Waqf Bill Waqf Board India news national news india

