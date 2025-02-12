BJP gets 1 crore new members across Maharashtra

Party state president says looking to enrol 50 lakh more in two weeks; in fact, overwhelmed with the support and trust exhibited by citizens in the party, Bawankule and Fadnavis have set a goal of adding another 50 lakh members in the state within 15 days

State Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai on Wednesday

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are being seen as steering the BJP to new heights with the party successfully touching the 1 crore mark during a membership drive to consolidate its base and expand reach among rural and urban populations.

In fact, overwhelmed with the support and trust exhibited by citizens in the party, Bawankule and Fadnavis have set a goal of adding another 50 lakh members in the state within 15 days. “We aim to add another 50 lakh members as our goal is to reach the 1.50-crore mark,” Bawankule said while addressing the media in Mumbai on Wednesday. Fadnavis, too, in a message to party workers, congratulated the team involved in the membership drive.

The minister stated that the party bagged a good number of votes in the recently concluded elections. “All those who voted for the BJP should be members of the party, is what we aim at,” Bawankule, who holds the revenue minister portfolio in the Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, added. Bawankule is a native of Koradi and his leadership qualities were noticed by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari around 25 years back as the former had fought for the rights of people displaced by large thermal power stations coming up in the area.

No wonder, Bawankule understands very well that a grassroots connection could give them a significant advantage for future elections. The state would soon witness several municipal corporation elections, including the prestigious battle for control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. “On committees that are appointed by the state government, only active members will be recommended for the same,” the revenue minister stated.

Meanwhile, in his press briefing, the minister asserted that every citizen wants to become a BJP member. “Citizens have so much faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis, that everyone is eager to get primary membership of the party,” Bawankule said.

A close aide of Fadnavis and former minister, Ravindra Chavan has already been handed the responsibility of the ‘Sangathan Parv’ campaign in-charge. The campaign is aimed at expanding the BJP membership drive to make it the largest party in the state.

