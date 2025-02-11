The Information Technology Departments of the state and Central governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly organise the Hackathon through which technology innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and startups will get a platform to provide effective and indigenous solutions to various issues

Pic/X

Listen to this article Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Maha Hackathon Challenge 1.0 in Mumbai x 00:00

The 'Maha Hackathon Challenge 1.0' was inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to propose solutions to various information technology-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Hackathon Challenge 1.0: Igniting Innovation for a Tech-Driven Maharashtra!



Launched the ‘Maha Hackathon Challenge 1.0’, aimed at finding innovative IT solutions. In a significant step towards technological advancement, an MoU was signed between the Maharashtra IT… https://t.co/Cx4EIw0x1T — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 11, 2025

The inauguration took place after the State Cabinet meeting in Mumbai. It was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Minister of Information Technology Advocate Ashish Shelar, and other members of the Cabinet.

The Information Technology Departments of the state and Central governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly organise the Hackathon through which technology innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and startups will get a platform to provide effective and indigenous solutions to various issues.

The topics for the competition are as follows:

'Use of Artificial Intelligence in governance'

'Use of drones in disaster management'

'Use of anti-drone technology in restricted areas'

'Direct speech translation using language technology'

Participants can ask for clarifications on the event by Friday, while the last date for registration is February 22. The detailed evaluation of the submitted ideas will take place on February 28, and 10 groups will be shortlisted.

On March 7, top five teams from each group will be finalised. The final presentation will be held on March 20 and three winning teams from each group will be selected.

Finally, the winners will be declared on March 25.

The top three teams will receive Rs 15 lakh and a certificate, while the fourth-place team will receive Rs 5 lakh along with a certificate.

The winning solutions will be appointed for operation and maintenance by the Maharashtra Government. The first three teams will receive Rs 1.5 lakh per year, while the fourth team will receive Rs 50,000 per year.

For more details, visit https://bhashini.gov.in/sahyogi/startup/maha-innovation.\

Fadnavis calls for Taj Hotel in Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during an event in Mumbai, highlighted the absence of a Taj Hotel in Nagpur, to this suggestion, the renowned Tata Group, which manages the Taj brand, positively acknowledged the idea and assured exploring the idea of opening one in Nagpur.

During a ground-breaking ceremony of Taj Group’s new Taj Bandstand Hotel in Mumbai on Monday, Fadnavis while addressing the crowd stated that the ‘Taj Group’ in the Bandra area will further increase business opportunities in Mumbai.

“The hotel will be important from a tourism and business point of view and will create a new identity for Mumbai in the future,” said the release issued by the chief minister’s office.