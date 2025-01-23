Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team signed more Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on the second day, taking the total investment proposals to Rs 9,30,457 crore

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Anant Ambani

Listen to this article World Economic Forum 2025: Maharashtra bags Rs 9.3 lakh crore deals in just two days x 00:00

The Maharashtra government has so far signed 32 investment agreements worth Rs 9,30,457 crore with various companies at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, in Davos, Switzerland. On the first day, the government signed Rs 6.25 lakh crore investment agreements. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team signed more Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on the second day, taking the total investment proposals to Rs 9,30,457 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

On day two, the state and Reliance Industries Limited signed an MoU worth Rs 3,05,000 crore in sectors such as petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen and green chemicals, industrial area development, retail, data centres and telecommunication, hospitality and real estate. “Maharashtra is making its mark here. Rs 6.25 lakh crore MoUs in one day reflect the unwavering trust in Maharashtra's growth potential under the leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi ji. Looking forward to doing more today...” said Fadnavis on X, on Wednesday.

CM Fadnavis with former British PM Tony Blair. Pic/X@Dev_Fadnavis

The CMO said in a statement that it was a record in itself and informed that many more agreements were to be signed on the second day. It said that Tata Group will invest R30,000 crore in Maharashtra. Group President N Chandrasekaran had a fruitful meeting with Fadnavis, said the statement. Among the top corporate leaders whom the CM met was Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup Anderson, who also expressed desire to invest in Maharashtra. Retail giant Lulu Group CEO MA Yusuff Ali proposed to invest in Nagpur and expand in Maharashtra. Renew Power Chairman Sumant Sinha and Fadnavis discussed a proposal to invest in the construction of a 15,000MW wind power project.

On the technical education front, Schneider Electric India CEO Deepak Sharma promised to cooperate with the state in a World Bank-supported programme to upgrade industrial training institutes and the use of artificial intelligence in the energy sector. Head of Mastercard, Ling Hai, and Louis Dreyfus Chairman Michael Gelchie discussed agro, food processing and shipping. Cognizant CEO Ravikumar S also discussed expansion with Fadnavis. In a meeting with former UK PM Tony Blair, Fadnavis had an insightful discussion on public transport and energy transition.

Maharashtra, set to source over 50 per cent of its energy from renewables soon, was at the forefront. Fadnavis said Blair had expressed his eagerness to visit India soon. “We also discussed India's progress, the Davos agenda, and Maharashtra's role as a powerhouse. Moving from 48GW to 78GW energy transition remains a key focus for our future,” the CM said in a post on X.