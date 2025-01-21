The agreements are expected to create approximately 92,235 jobs in Maharashtra, an official statement said
One of the major MoUs, worth Rs 3 lakh crore, was signed with JSW Group and covers sectors such as steel, renewable energy, infrastructure, cement, lithium-ion batteries, solar wafers, and cell modules. Pic/X
Big Boost for Maharashtra, said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday after Rs 4.99 lakh crore investment MoUs were signed on first day at Davos, an official statement said.
It said that on the very first day of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Maharashtra, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signed a record Rs 4,99,321 crore worth of investment MoUs. The agreements are expected to create approximately 92,235 jobs.
One of the major MoUs, worth Rs 3 lakh crore, was signed with JSW Group and covers sectors such as steel, renewable energy, infrastructure, cement, lithium-ion batteries, solar wafers, and cell modules.
CM Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to Sajjan Jindal of JSW for this major deal, which he believes will give a significant boost to Maharashtra’s development, the statement said.
Minister of Industries Uday Samant and other officials were also present at the event, it said.
"Today is a historic day for Maharashtra. While snow falls outside in Davos, the warmth of investments is felt here. Maharashtra, under CM leadership, has made the process of 'Ease of Doing Business' fast and hassle-free. Investors are queuing up, and once they come to Maharashtra, they won't leave. I conveyed this to them," said Sajjan Jindal, according to the statement.
MoUs for Gadchiroli and More
On the first day, the Chief Minister highlighted that the first MoU was signed for Gadchiroli, the first district in Maharashtra, with the Kalyani Group in the defense, steel, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. The investment is Rs 5,200 crore and will create 4,000 jobs.
Details of the MoUs Signed So Far
1. Kalyani Group
Sector: Defense, Steel, EV
Investment: Rs 5,200 crore
Jobs: 4,000
Location: Gadchiroli
2. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Sector: Defense
Investment: Rs 16,500 crore
Jobs: 2,450
Location: Ratnagiri
3. Balasore Alloys Ltd.
Sector: Steel and Metals
Investment: Rs 17,000 crore
Jobs: 3,200
4. Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.
Sector: Steel and Metals
Investment: Rs 12,000 crore
Jobs: 3,500
Location: Palghar
5. AB InBev
Sector: Food and Beverages
Investment: Rs 750 crore
Jobs: 35
Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
6. JSW Group
Sector: Steel, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solar Wafers and Cell Modules
Investment: Rs 3,00,000 crore
Jobs: 10,000
Location: Nagpur/Gadchiroli
7. Wari Energy
Sector: Green Energy, Solar Equipment
Investment: Rs 30,000 crore
Jobs: 7,500
Location: Nagpur
8. Tembo
Sector: Defense
Investment: Rs 1,000 crore
Jobs: 300
Location: Raigad
9. Elmont
Sector: Infrastructure
Investment: Rs 2,000 crore
Jobs: 5,000
Location: Pune
10. Blackstone
Sector: Information Technology
Investment: Rs 25,000 crore
Jobs: 1,000
Location: MMR
11. Blackstone and Panchshil Reality
Sector: Data Centers
Investment: Rs 25,000 crore
Jobs: 500
Location: MMR
12. Avani Power Batteries
Sector: Electronics
Investment: Rs 10,521 crore
Jobs: 5,000
Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
13. Jensol
Sector: Electronics
Investment: Rs 4,000 crore
Jobs: 500
Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
14. Bisleri International
Sector: Food and Beverages
Investment: Rs 250 crore
Jobs: 600
Location: MMR
15. H2E Power
Sector: Green Energy
Investment: Rs 10,750 crore
Jobs: 1,850
Location: Pune
16. ZR2 Group
Sector: Green Hydrogen and Chemicals
Investment: Rs 17,500 crore
Jobs: 23,000
17. Blue Energy Motors
Sector: Automobiles, EV
Investment: Rs 3,500 crore
Jobs: 4,000
Location: Pune
18. Issar (In collaboration with Blue Energy)
Sector: Green Energy
Investment: Rs 8,000 crore
Jobs: 2,000
19. Book My Show
Sector: Entertainment
Investment: Rs 1,700 crore
Jobs: 500
Location: MMR
20. Welspun
Sector: Logistics
Investment: Rs 8,500 crore
Jobs: 17,300