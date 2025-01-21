The agreements are expected to create approximately 92,235 jobs in Maharashtra, an official statement said

One of the major MoUs, worth Rs 3 lakh crore, was signed with JSW Group and covers sectors such as steel, renewable energy, infrastructure, cement, lithium-ion batteries, solar wafers, and cell modules. Pic/X

Big Boost for Maharashtra, says CM Fadnavis as 4.99 lakh crore investment MoUs signed on first day at Davos

Big Boost for Maharashtra, said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday after Rs 4.99 lakh crore investment MoUs were signed on first day at Davos, an official statement said.

It said that on the very first day of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Maharashtra, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signed a record Rs 4,99,321 crore worth of investment MoUs. The agreements are expected to create approximately 92,235 jobs.

One of the major MoUs, worth Rs 3 lakh crore, was signed with JSW Group and covers sectors such as steel, renewable energy, infrastructure, cement, lithium-ion batteries, solar wafers, and cell modules.

CM Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to Sajjan Jindal of JSW for this major deal, which he believes will give a significant boost to Maharashtra’s development, the statement said.

Minister of Industries Uday Samant and other officials were also present at the event, it said.

"Today is a historic day for Maharashtra. While snow falls outside in Davos, the warmth of investments is felt here. Maharashtra, under CM leadership, has made the process of 'Ease of Doing Business' fast and hassle-free. Investors are queuing up, and once they come to Maharashtra, they won't leave. I conveyed this to them," said Sajjan Jindal, according to the statement.

MoUs for Gadchiroli and More

On the first day, the Chief Minister highlighted that the first MoU was signed for Gadchiroli, the first district in Maharashtra, with the Kalyani Group in the defense, steel, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. The investment is Rs 5,200 crore and will create 4,000 jobs.

Details of the MoUs Signed So Far

1. Kalyani Group

Sector: Defense, Steel, EV

Investment: Rs 5,200 crore

Jobs: 4,000

Location: Gadchiroli

2. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Sector: Defense

Investment: Rs 16,500 crore

Jobs: 2,450

Location: Ratnagiri

3. Balasore Alloys Ltd.

Sector: Steel and Metals

Investment: Rs 17,000 crore

Jobs: 3,200

4. Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Sector: Steel and Metals

Investment: Rs 12,000 crore

Jobs: 3,500

Location: Palghar

5. AB InBev

Sector: Food and Beverages

Investment: Rs 750 crore

Jobs: 35

Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6. JSW Group

Sector: Steel, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solar Wafers and Cell Modules

Investment: Rs 3,00,000 crore

Jobs: 10,000

Location: Nagpur/Gadchiroli

7. Wari Energy

Sector: Green Energy, Solar Equipment

Investment: Rs 30,000 crore

Jobs: 7,500

Location: Nagpur

8. Tembo

Sector: Defense

Investment: Rs 1,000 crore

Jobs: 300

Location: Raigad

9. Elmont

Sector: Infrastructure

Investment: Rs 2,000 crore

Jobs: 5,000

Location: Pune

10. Blackstone

Sector: Information Technology

Investment: Rs 25,000 crore

Jobs: 1,000

Location: MMR

11. Blackstone and Panchshil Reality

Sector: Data Centers

Investment: Rs 25,000 crore

Jobs: 500

Location: MMR

12. Avani Power Batteries

Sector: Electronics

Investment: Rs 10,521 crore

Jobs: 5,000

Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

13. Jensol

Sector: Electronics

Investment: Rs 4,000 crore

Jobs: 500

Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

14. Bisleri International

Sector: Food and Beverages

Investment: Rs 250 crore

Jobs: 600

Location: MMR

15. H2E Power

Sector: Green Energy

Investment: Rs 10,750 crore

Jobs: 1,850

Location: Pune

16. ZR2 Group

Sector: Green Hydrogen and Chemicals

Investment: Rs 17,500 crore

Jobs: 23,000

17. Blue Energy Motors

Sector: Automobiles, EV

Investment: Rs 3,500 crore

Jobs: 4,000

Location: Pune

18. Issar (In collaboration with Blue Energy)

Sector: Green Energy

Investment: Rs 8,000 crore

Jobs: 2,000

19. Book My Show

Sector: Entertainment

Investment: Rs 1,700 crore

Jobs: 500

Location: MMR

20. Welspun

Sector: Logistics

Investment: Rs 8,500 crore

Jobs: 17,300