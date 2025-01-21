Breaking News
India News

Updated on: 21 January,2025 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Exercise Topchi 2025, held at the Devlali Field Firing Ranges, showcased the Indian Army's advanced artillery systems and cutting-edge technologies, reinforcing the nation's defence capabilities and commitment to self-reliance.

Courtesy: Defence PRO

The School of Artillery, Devlali, witnessed the grandeur of Exercise Topchi on 21 January 2025. This annual firepower training exercise, organised by the Regiment of Artillery, is a prestigious event in the Indian Army’s calendar. Under the stewardship of Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery, the exercise demonstrated the strength, precision, and versatility of India’s artillery and firepower capabilities. The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including student officers from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Staff Course students, and cadets from various training academies, alongside senior military dignitaries and civilian officials.


One of the most remarkable features of Exercise Topchi was its display of the Indian Army's integrated firepower and surveillance systems. The event featured an impressive array of artillery assets, including the formidable K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled (SP) Gun System, the 155mm M777 Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH), the 155mm Dhanush, and the legendary Bofors 155mm FH 77B02. Each weapon system was put to the test in live-firing scenarios, showcasing the Army’s advanced artillery capabilities.


Adding to the spectacle were the latest advancements in defence technology. The exercise highlighted the operational use of cutting-edge systems such as the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, the Smerch, Swarm Drones, and Loitering Munitions. The integration of these systems not only amplified the firepower of the Army but also showcased the Indian Army's growing capability to leverage advanced drone technologies for surveillance and targeted strikes. These innovations emphasise the Army’s readiness to counter modern threats and enhance its operational efficiency.


The success of Exercise Topchi 2025 reflects the professionalism of the Indian Army's Gunners and their ability to execute complex operations seamlessly. The integration of advanced, indigenous technologies into the exercise further reinforced India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ promoting self-reliance in defence and reducing dependency on foreign military equipment.

In its entirety, Exercise Topchi 2025 served as a powerful reminder of the Indian Army’s commitment to remain prepared for any operational challenge. It also highlighted the nation's strides towards becoming a global leader in defence innovation and self-reliance, ensuring that the Indian Army remains at the forefront of modern warfare.

 

