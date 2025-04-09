Mawra Hocane was asked about the objections Fawad Khan is facing, and the actress said, "I don't take it personally. This is how the world works, right?

In Pic: Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood comeback with the Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulal, but his return has met with criticism from a section of the country. Now, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, who starred in Sanam Teri Kasam, has reacted to people opposing Fawad Khan's film release and shared that she doesn't take any such thing personally.

Mawra Hocane on people accusing Fawad’s comeback

In a conversation with Times of India, Mawra was asked about the objections Fawad is facing, and the actress said, "I don't take it personally. This is how the world works, right? I truly believe if it's meant to happen, it will. I block out the noise around my work. I love to do what I do, so I do not let these things affect me. It is truly the producer's headache — which is sad — but it is their problem. If I invest my mind into thinking, 'Oh, what's going to happen,' I will always be restless."

When asked if she had any conversation with Fawad, she added, "When my colleagues do well, we definitely reach out to each other. We wish each other luck. I truly wish the best for everyone. I hope this film does really well."

Ameesha Patel backs Fawad Khan

Earlier, Ameesha Patel had shared her point of view on people opposing Fawad's release. Patel told IANS, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don’t differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field—painters, musicians, actors, directors—anything.”

Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema in the upcoming romantic comedy Abir Gulaal has ignited significant political and industry controversy, reigniting ongoing tensions over the involvement of Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Fawad will be collaborating with Bollywood almost nine years after his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). For those unversed, Pakistani artists were banned after the 2016 Uri attack.

MNS has said that this casting goes against the agreement that was put into action after a meeting of the Producers’ Guild, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and their party president Raj Thackeray back in 2016.