In six matches, the Australian stalwart has managed to accumulate just 41 runs at a dismal average of 8.2

Photo: iplt20/bcci

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' big-money star faces tough wake-up call amid dip in form x 00:00

Punjab Kings’ 2025 IPL campaign has been marred by underwhelming performances, and one of the most disappointing contributors has been star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acquired for Rs. 4.2 crore at the mega auction, Maxwell has failed to live up to expectations. In six matches, the Australian stalwart has managed to accumulate just 41 runs at a dismal average of 8.20. While his bowling has offered some respite with four wickets to his name, it hasn’t been enough to mask the lack of impact with the bat.

Maxwell's form has drawn criticism from various quarters, and most recently, veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara weighed in on the issue. In a candid discussion on ESPNCricinfo’s T20 Time Out, Pujara didn’t mince words, calling out Maxwell’s lack of evolution in his approach to the IPL over the years.

"The way he bats hasn't changed much," Pujara noted. "He hasn't changed the way he has approached the IPL. There have been times where he's been a little casual. He's the same what he was maybe eight-ten years ago. I'm a little critical, but there are times where as a player you need to wake up."

Maxwell has long been known for his flamboyant batting style and ability to turn games around single-handedly. However, inconsistency has often shadowed his brilliance, and this season is no exception. Despite memorable innings for both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in previous editions, his erratic form has become a concern for both fans and experts.

Pujara went on to underline the importance of accountability and effort in franchise cricket. "You need to realise you're getting an opportunity to play and be part of a franchise where things are at stake. And there are times a player can get casual, they're not worried about what's happening. I'm sure he wants to perform but when you're not performing there's a fine line of being casual and just trying to pull up your socks and trying to perform. He has to find that balance, if there was any other player he would've been out of the XI, but because he's Maxwell he's getting that opportunity," he added.