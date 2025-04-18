In the match, Will Jacks played a crucial role in MI's victory. In the match's first innings with the ball, he claimed two wickets by conceding just 14 runs in three overs

Will Jacks (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

In the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a victory by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Will Jacks played a crucial role in MI's victory. In the match’s first innings, he claimed two wickets for just 14 runs in three overs. With the bat, the right-hander scored 36 runs off 26 deliveries, including three boundaries and two sixes.

Following his heroics, Jacks said in the post-match press conference, 'I would have loved to have contributed more in the games I’ve played, but the message has always been the same from the team.'

"I'm really happy. I knew I was gonna play a role with the ball. They've got three left-handers in the top order. And I think we knew that it was gonna have a little bit of assistance," said the 26-year-old.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. After that, Abhishek Sharma (40 in 28 balls, with seven fours) and Head (28 in 29 balls, with three fours) put on a 59-run partnership. However, the team could not maintain a fiery run-rate living up to the standard of their fiery brand of cricket, despite some effort from Heinrich Klaasen (37 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes).

SRH posted 162/5 in their 20 overs, with Will Jacks (2/14) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) being the top bowlers for the Hardik Pandya-led side.

During the run-chase, MI's top order contributed enough to help their cause, with Rohit Sharma (26 in 16 balls, with three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton (31 in 23 balls, with five fours) producing quickfire knocks that took MI to 69/2 by the time they were dismissed. A 52-run stand between Will Jacks (36 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took MI to the brink of an easy win, however, SRH bowlers decided to put up a fight. Tilak Varma (21* in 17 balls, with a four) and Mitchell Santner (0*) took MI to a four-wicket win with 11 balls left.

Skipper Pat Cummins (3/26) and Eshan Malinga (2/36) put up fighting spells for SRH, but it was not enough.

After winning the clash against clash against SRH, the Hardik Pandya-led MI are now placed in the seventh spot with three wins and four losses. Hyderabad is in ninth place with two victories and five defeats.

The 'Paltan' will now lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture on April 20.

