Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Davos, Switzerland. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra has adopted a 360-degree approach in attracting investments with several focus sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology to data centres to healthcare to clean energy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Davos, reported news agency PTI.

Fadnavis, who arrived in this ski resort town to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, told PTI that he has several meetings lined up with potential for fruitful results in terms of investments in his state.

"I started my Davos visit with a meeting with World Economic Forum Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab where we discussed collaboration between WEF and Maharashtra," he said.

"We also discussed clean energy, electric vehicles and several other new-age industries. I'm holding a number of bilateral meetings here, including for potential investments in Maharashtra," he told PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis also inaugurated the Maharashtra pavilion which will host several potential and existing investors in the state.

He was also present for the inauguration of one of the two Indian pavilions.

"I am expecting very busy days ahead but also very fruitful meetings are lined up through the WEF week here," he said.

Asked about focus sectors for potential investments in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "I believe manufacturing is one focus area, while technology, data centres and there are several other focus areas where we are expecting investments. I can say that we are here with 360-degree focus areas when it comes to investments," reported PTI.

Among other business leaders, he met Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and emphasised setting up offices of the company in Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, along with plans for creating a Medicity, Sportscity, and Maharashtra's strength to be the gateway for foreign universities in India, reported PTI.

The discussion also centred on transitioning beyond tech into sectors like fintech, the chief minister said.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the state's minister Uday Samant, the Cognizant chief expressed a keen interest in expanding the company's presence in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also met AP Moller - Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc and discussed Maharashtra's logistics future and the transformation of Vadhavan port into a global transhipment hub, reported PTI.

Maersk's expertise in port operations and energy transition can have a huge contribution in this globally game-changing hub, the chief minister said while asserting that his government was on track to revolutionise India's port capacity.

In his meeting with KPMG India CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla, Fadnavis discussed areas like skilling, clean India programme, digitisation, Maharashtra innovation hub and 'MahaCyber', India's first and most advanced cyber analytics & policing initiative, reported PTI.

The chief minister said he will take inputs and ideas from multiple corporates for Innovation City at Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)