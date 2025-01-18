'KEM is an important medical institution, not only in Mumbai but across the country. It is a matter of pride for any institution in the health sector,' CM Fadnavis said in his address

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the centenary year celebrations of the Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) in Parel, Mumbai, on Saturday. The event marked a significant milestone for one of the country's leading medical institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Fadnavis expressed his pride in the hospital's achievements over the past 100 years and wished that the centenary year would be more beneficial to society. "KEM is an important medical institution, not only in Mumbai but across the country. It is a matter of pride for any institution in the health sector to celebrate its golden jubilee or centenary. KEM has been a leading name in the health sector of Mumbai," he said.

The Chief Minister was joined at the ceremony by Dr Sangeeta Ravat, the dean of the hospital, and other distinguished guests. During his address, Fadnavis acknowledged the dedication of those who have contributed to the hospital’s success over the years, highlighting the pivotal role of modern technology in transforming the health sector. He also noted the Maharashtra government’s ongoing efforts to provide quality healthcare, including the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for every citizen.

CM Fadnavis further mentioned that the state government has made significant strides in expanding medical education, with the establishment of 10 new government medical colleges across Maharashtra in the last year. He also praised the work of government hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that many lives were saved due to the dedicated efforts of medical staff.

"KEM is a family, and it is a matter of pride for this institution that every person is taken care of," the CM added. In a bid to further enhance the hospital's infrastructure, Fadnavis also laid the foundation stone for a new 21-storey building for the doctors and staff of KEM Hospital. A video showcasing the progress of KEM Hospital was also presented during the event.

The inauguration was attended by a large number of students, professors, and staff of KEM Hospital. The centenary celebrations of KEM Hospital are expected to include a series of activities throughout the year.