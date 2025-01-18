The state Congress chief criticised BJP of intensifying caste tensions in Maharashtra, particularly between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs)

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, accusing it of turning the state into "jungle raj".

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Patole criticised the government for its failure to maintain law and order, stating that both celebrities in Mumbai and sarpanches in villages are no longer safe.

"Needless to say, a jungle raj has been created in Maharashtra. It is unfortunate that today Maharashtra is being discussed as a jungle raj in Delhi. The BJP government has tarnished the image of Maharashtra. It should stop creating terror for power. The law and order in the state has completely collapsed; celebrities are not safe in Mumbai and sarpanches are not safe in villages,” Patole said.

Citing the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder and the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani, Patole emphasised that these incidents underscore a growing sense of lawlessness among criminals.

He said, "The situation in the state has gone out of hand and criminals have no fear of the police. Criminals have believe that no one can harm them. The Home Minister is responsible for the law and order in the state. However, 65 per cent of the ministers in the cabinet are tainted... this situation will have to change. The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan should not be seen from the perspective of caste and religion. There is no place for caste discrimination in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra; people of all caste and religion should be safe in this state."

Patole also criticised BJP of intensifying caste tensions in the state, particularly between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). "The Maratha-OBC dispute has been created by the BJP government, which has sidelined the basic issues of the people. Farmers are committing suicide, they are in debt; the youth is facing unemployment, and inflation is skyrocketing," he said, urging citizens to "voice against the government without getting into the dispute of caste and religion."

The Congress leader further raised concerns over the BJP's handling of the 'Ladki Bahin' welfare scheme. The programme, which has allegedly been a major draw for female voters during the elections, is now being scrutinised for alleged irregularities.

"In the assembly elections, all the sisters were given the benefit of the Ladki Bahin scheme because they wanted the votes of the beloved sisters. They came to power on the votes of these sisters and now the BJP coalition government is finding flaws in the Ladki Bahin scheme. Why does the government need to investigate [the scheme]? The minister is threatening to take back the money from the bogus beneficiary sisters, which has exposed the real face of the BJP alliance. But as announced by the BJP coalition government, every beloved sister should be given a total of Rs 2,100, "he said.

Patole also attacked Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis for their participation in the Davos World Economic Forum. He alleged that such visits are a waste of public funds under the disguise of attracting investments.

"Eknath Shinde had also visited Davos, which Devendra Fadnavis should not repeat. The BJP government is claiming that Maharashtra is number one in the industrial sector, but the reality is different. Don't go to Davos and siphon off public money in the name of investment," he said.